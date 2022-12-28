NCM issues weather forecast till Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has published a weather forecast, starting today, with skies being partly cloudy to cloudy accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall over scattered areas of the country, especially coastal, northern, and eastern areas.

The weather will see a shift from light to moderate winds, freshening gradually by morning, and strong at times especially over the sea, with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 50 km/hr. As for seas, the weather is expected to be moderate, becoming gradually rough by morning to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to rough in the Oman sea.

According to tomorrow's forecast, internal areas will experience humidity in the morning, with skies to be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds expected to appear over some western coastal and eastern areas. Thursday will also be dominated by light to moderate winds northward and eastward, freshening at times westward with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr, while sea weather will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman sea.

On Friday, there will be prevailing humidity in the morning over some internal areas with partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, and a gradual increase in temperatures.

Friday's winds will mostly be light to moderate, freshening at times westward with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 40 km/hr, with seas expected to see light to moderate and rough weather at times westward by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.

Meanwhile, Saturday will be partly cloudy in general and low clouds will appear over some coastal western areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall, and humidity to be expected in the morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will prevail, freshening at times westward with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 40 km/hr, while sea weather will be light to moderate and rough at times westward by daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.

As for Sunday, morning weather will be humid in some internal areas, with skies to be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds to appear over some coastal western areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 km/hr, and seas will experience light to moderate weather in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.