NCM Issues Weather Forecasts For Next Five Days

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts that weather over the coming five days will be humid and cloudy in general with a chance for light to moderate winds.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM on Thursday for the coming days: Friday: Humid in the morning, with a probability of mist formation especially northward, becoming hazy and partly cloudy over some areas. Some low clouds will appear eastward. Temperatures will tend to decrease in the western areas.

Wind: Light to moderate northwesterly winds freshening gradually westward, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 35 km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate, becoming rough gradually, especially westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Humid in the morning with a probability of mist formation northward, becoming partly cloudy. Some low clouds will appear eastward, with further decrease in temperature.

Wind: Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds westward and easterly winds eastward of the country, causing blowing dust and dust-suspension, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Rough westward, becoming moderate in general by evening and night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Humid in the morning northward and partly cloudy at times with formation of clouds over mountains by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate northwesterly winds westward and easterly eastward of the country, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday: Humid in the morning with a probability of fog or mist formation, becoming partly cloudy over some areas with a chance of convective clouds eastward by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate easterly to northeasterly and northerly freshening at time, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of some cloud formation over mountains eastward by afternoon.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly westward and easterly eastward, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

