NCM Marks Arab Meteorological Day

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology, NCM, is marking the Arab Meteorological Day, which is being observed this year under the theme "Climate and the community’s safety".

The 15th of September 2020, is a landmark day for the Arab world’s collective efforts to advance meteorology. On this day, half a century ago, the decision to set up the Permanent Arab Committee for Meteorology was taken by the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level. The decision aimed to galvanise the efforts towards achieving the objectives of this vital scientific field by bringing together various meteorological facilities that have been operating in Arab countries for more than a hundred year.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of the NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation, WMO, highlighted the efforts of national meteorological authorities across the Arab world and their active contribution towards mitigating climate change effects and ensure the safety of the community.

He said, "Marking the Arab Meteorological Day is an important opportunity to highlight the role of various meteorological entities and centres in the Arab world, especially the Permanent Arab Meteorological Committee affiliated to the Arab League.

In addition to coordinating the efforts of these entities, the committee serves as an umbrella to discuss many issues and proposals addressing the problems and challenges facing Arab meteorological facilities, especially with what the world is facing today due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic."

He added, "As an active member of the Permanent Arab Meteorological Committee, the NCM, on behalf of the UAE, collaborates with many like-minded regional and international organisations in the area of weather sciences. It also leverages its expertise and the latest technology to support scientific research covering weather monitoring, forecasting, analysis, warning, climate improvement and rain enhancement sciences. The NCM is also keen to share its expertise and specialised knowledge with all meteorological facilities in the Arab world."

NCM is a member of the WMO, its executive council, the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System, the Tropical Cyclone Committee for the Indian Ocean, the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Meteorology and Climate Affairs, the Permanent Arab Meteorological Organisation, and the Regional Association II (RA II) ASIA of the WMO.

