NCM marks Arab Meteorological Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th September 2019 (WAM) - The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) is marking the Arab Meteorological Day on 15th of September, which is observed this year under the theme 'Meteorology and Protection of Lives and Properties'.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), highlighted the efforts of national meteorological authorities across the Arab world and their active contribution towards protecting millions of lives and properties.

He said: "Marking the Arab Meteorological Day is an important opportunity to highlight the role of various meteorological entities and centers in the Arab world, especially the Permanent Arab Meteorological Committee affiliated to the Arab League. In addition to coordinating the efforts of these entities, the committee serves as umbrella to discuss many issues and proposals addressing the problems and challenges facing Arab meteorological facilities.

"

He added: "As an active member of the Permanent Arab Meteorological Committee, the National Center for Meteorology, on behalf of the UAE, collaborates with many like-minded regional and international organisations in the area of weather sciences. It also leverages its expertise and the latest technology to support scientific research covering weather monitoring, forecasting, analysis, warning, climate improvement and rain enhancement sciences. NCM is also keen to share its expertise and specialized knowledge with all meteorological facilities in the Arab world."

NCM is a member of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), its executive council, the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System, the Tropical Cyclone Committee for Indian Ocean, the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Meteorology and Climate Affairs, the Permanent Arab Meteorological Organisation, and the Regional Association II (RA II) ASIA of the WMO.