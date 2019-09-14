UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCM Marks Arab Meteorological Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

NCM marks Arab Meteorological Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th September 2019 (WAM) - The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) is marking the Arab Meteorological Day on 15th of September, which is observed this year under the theme 'Meteorology and Protection of Lives and Properties'.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), highlighted the efforts of national meteorological authorities across the Arab world and their active contribution towards protecting millions of lives and properties.

He said: "Marking the Arab Meteorological Day is an important opportunity to highlight the role of various meteorological entities and centers in the Arab world, especially the Permanent Arab Meteorological Committee affiliated to the Arab League. In addition to coordinating the efforts of these entities, the committee serves as umbrella to discuss many issues and proposals addressing the problems and challenges facing Arab meteorological facilities.

"

He added: "As an active member of the Permanent Arab Meteorological Committee, the National Center for Meteorology, on behalf of the UAE, collaborates with many like-minded regional and international organisations in the area of weather sciences. It also leverages its expertise and the latest technology to support scientific research covering weather monitoring, forecasting, analysis, warning, climate improvement and rain enhancement sciences. NCM is also keen to share its expertise and specialized knowledge with all meteorological facilities in the Arab world."

NCM is a member of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), its executive council, the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System, the Tropical Cyclone Committee for Indian Ocean, the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Meteorology and Climate Affairs, the Permanent Arab Meteorological Organisation, and the Regional Association II (RA II) ASIA of the WMO.

Related Topics

India Weather Tsunami World Technology UAE Abu Dhabi September 2019 All Share Asia Million Arab

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of prominent ..

17 minutes ago

Judge rejects bail pleas of accused of a journalis ..

19 minutes ago

74 suspects arrested, over 2 kg charas recovered i ..

19 minutes ago

Zadran guides Afghanistan to 197-5 against Zimbabw ..

29 minutes ago

Mane, Salah combine to maintain Liverpool's perfec ..

29 minutes ago

Trump Says Discussed Possibility of US-Israel Defe ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.