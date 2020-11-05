NCM marks World Tsunami Awareness Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, on Thursday marked the World Tsunami Awareness Day that focuses this year on the development of national and community-level disaster risk reduction strategies to save more lives against disasters.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of NCM and the President of Regional Association II, ASIA, said, "The relentless efforts being made by various meteorological and seismological bodies across the globe have been crucial in preventing the consequences of a tsunami on local communities and protecting millions of lives and properties worldwide.

"Since it was announced by the UN General Assembly in December 2015, World Tsunami Awareness Day has been an important occasion to highlight the significant role of meteorological bodies in promoting disaster preparedness. As tsunami causes wide-scale economic, social and environmental damage, it is important to coordinate efforts and create public awareness to reduce risks, especially in vulnerable communities."

"Through its active role in various regional and international forums such as the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System and the Tropical Cyclone Committee for the Indian Ocean, NCM extends vital support to regional and global weather and climate research efforts. The Centre is equipped with the best expertise and latest technology to support scientific research in climate monitoring, forecasting, analysis, warning, and rain enhancement science.

Furthermore, we take a keen interest in sharing our expertise and knowledge with like-minded meteorological organisations and centres from across the globe," Al Mandous added.

To enhance community safety in the UAE, NCM hosts regular lectures and awareness workshops to educate people how to protect themselves from earthquakes and tsunamis before, during, and after the occurrence of emergencies and disasters. These awareness activities particularly target students of schools and educational institutions, and employees at various government and private entities.

In collaboration with the concerned authorities, the Centre seeks to raise awareness about the risks of natural disasters on the country, and educate the communities, especially those living in areas prone to a tsunami, on how to act on the early warning information. Additionally, it shares valuable data that enhances understanding of tsunami risk, receives warnings from Indian Ocean Tsunami Information Centre and shares it with NCEMA, after assessment. This allows relevant authorities to collaborate in assessing tsunami risk, especially on the country’s east coast region.

NCM is a member of the World Meteorological Organisation, WMO, its executive council, the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System, the Tropical Cyclone Committee for the Indian Ocean, the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Meteorology and Climate Affairs, the Permanent Arab Meteorological Organisation, and the Regional Association II (RA II) ASIA of the WMO.