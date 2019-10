ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, said, on Sunday, that its National Seismic Network, recorded a 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale in southern Iran at 14:58 local time.

''It was felt by few residents in the north of UAE," the NCM said in a statement.