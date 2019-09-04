NCM to highlight key contribution to UAE energy sector at World Energy Congress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, will showcase the latest technologies in weather forecasting and rain enhancement that would benefit companies operating in oil and gas exploration and production, at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 12th September, 2019, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The NCM announced its participation at the global gathering to be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, under the slogan, "Energy for Prosperity".

At the exhibition on the sidelines of the Congress, the NCM will also introduce visitors to the "weather enhancement factory", the first facility in the region to produce salt flares for use in cloud-seeding operations.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of the NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation, said, "The World Energy Congress provides us with the perfect opportunity to highlight our contribution to the energy sector through the provision of climate data and weather forecasts to companies operating in oil and gas exploration and production. This allows them to plan their work schedule at onshore and offshore locations to ensure sustainability and efficiency in operations, as well as the safety of people and assets.

"

The NCM has an extensive network of 113 stations that continuously monitor the weather conditions across the country.

Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the 24th World Energy Congress Organising Committee and Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry, said, "The NCM’s participation in the event reiterates the role of the World Energy Congress in highlighting all aspects of the energy sector and how they work in harmony to achieve sustainability and prosperity."

During the Congress, the NCM will focus on showcasing the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, a global research initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and managed by the centre.

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said, "Water scarcity and security are among the most pressing issues today that require our concerted efforts to identify feasible and effective solutions. Rainwater obtained through techniques such as cloud seeding offers a viable alternative to groundwater and water produced through the desalination processes."

Organised by the World Energy Council, the triennial World Energy Congress is being held in major cities around the world since 1924.