NCM to hold virtual edition of International Rain Enhancement Forum in 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, which manages the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, announced today that the 5th International Rain Enhancement Forum will run in a virtual format on 25th and 26th January, 2021.

Serving as a global platform for leading international and national experts, researchers, scientists and stakeholders to explore the latest innovations and developments in rain enhancement research, the International Rain Enhancement Forum, IREF, tackles the most pressing water and sustainability issues worldwide.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation, said, "The NCM has made significant advances over the past few years in cloud seeding research through its pioneering rain enhancement programme. In hosting the IREF’s fifth edition in a virtual format, we aim to continue providing the global research community and key stakeholders in rain enhancement science with an unprecedented networking opportunity to discuss the latest developments in this vital scientific domain."

Al Mandous added, "The NCM’s efforts to accelerate the development of viable solutions for water scarcity have allowed the global community to address one of the most urgent priorities facing our planet today.

We are confident that the upcoming edition of the IREF will continue to provide top experts and researchers in rain enhancement science with a vital platform to enhance their research efforts and bolster scientific collaboration."

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, said, "In convening the forum, the UAEREP aims to enhance the UAE’s prominent role in stepping up global research to address water and environmental sustainability issues, locally and globally."

Al Mazroui added, "Through the IREF, the programme, in close collaboration with our partners from across the globe has set an ambitious goal of finding more effective solutions for water security issues especially in regions that suffer from drought and water scarcity issues. The forum will be an excellent opportunity to highlight the UAE’s role in promoting knowledge transfer within the scientific community to achieve our common objective of global water security."

At the fourth edition of the IREF, held in January 2020, the UAEREP announced the fourth cycle of its grant programme, and revealed the results of rain enhancement research projects carried out by the awardees of its second cycle. Furthermore, the programme highlighted the latest developments of its first and third cycle awardee projects.