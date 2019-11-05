UrduPoint.com
NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha Has No Impact On UAE

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:45 PM

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has said that Tropical Cyclone - Maha, cat.1 has no impact on the country.

The cyclone has been located at latitude 19.8 degrees north, and longitude 63.

9 degrees east, with estimated wind speed around the centre 140 - 150 km/hr, the NCM said in a statement.

‫ ‬ The cyclone is moving northeastward, and is weakening gradually into tropical storm tonight, and tropical depression by Thursday, the centre concluded.

