NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) calls on drivers to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.

'Horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from 23:00 Tuesday, 7th September 2021, until 08:00 Wednesday, 8th September 2021.