UrduPoint.com

NCM Warns Motorists Of Fog Formation, Poor Visibility

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:45 PM

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) calls on drivers to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.

'Horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from 23:00 Tuesday, 7th September 2021, until 08:00 Wednesday, 8th September 2021.

Related Topics

Traffic May September All From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

59 seconds ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

31 minutes ago
 Blinken Invites Israeli Counterpart to Discuss Bil ..

Blinken Invites Israeli Counterpart to Discuss Bilateral Relations - US State De ..

5 minutes ago
 Unit 3 of Czech Nuclear Power Plant Suspended for ..

Unit 3 of Czech Nuclear Power Plant Suspended for Emergency Check

5 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation effo ..

US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

46 minutes ago
 Biden Extends Trade, Remittance Restrictions on Cu ..

Biden Extends Trade, Remittance Restrictions on Cuba for 1 Year - Memorandum

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.