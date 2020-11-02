NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology, NCM, calls on drivers to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility to lower levels and lacking at times over some coastal and internal areas, from 01:00 till 09:30 AM Monday 02 / 11 / 2020.