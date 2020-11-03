UrduPoint.com
NCM Warns Of Fog Formation, Poor Visibility

Tue 03rd November 2020

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 2nd November 2020 (WAM) - The National Centre Meteorology, NCM, has warned motorists and pedestrians to be precautious against poor visibility with the chance of fog formation.

In a statement, the NCM said horizontal visibility levels might get down at times over northern coastal, central and western internal areas during the period from 01:00 till 09:30 on Tuesday.

