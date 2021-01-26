NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement this evening, NCM forecast the deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas from 23:00 pm today till 10:30 am Tuesday.