NCM Warns Of Fog Formation, Poor Visibility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement this evening, NCM forecast the deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas from 23:00 pm today till 10:30 am Tuesday.

