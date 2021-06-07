NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement issued today, the NCM forecast the deterioration of horizontal visibility over some inland and coastal areas from 23:00 PM tonight till 08:00 AM on Monday.