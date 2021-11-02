NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) calls on drivers to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formation and deterioration in horizontal visibility.

In its latest weather update, the NCM said: ''Deterioration in horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from 00:00 until 10:00 Wednesday, 3rd November 2021.''