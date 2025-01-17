NCM Warns Of Fog Formation, Poor Visibility
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists in the UAE to follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.
In a statement today, NCM warned against a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 23:00 Thursday until 09:30 tomorrow, Friday.
