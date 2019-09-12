NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formation and poor horizontal visibility.

In a statement, the centre said that horizontal visibility is expected to be less than 1000 metres at times over some coastal and internal areas, during the period from 1 till 8 AM tomorrow morning.