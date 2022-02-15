NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists in the UAE to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations due to the chance of fog formations.

In a statement tonight, NCM said horizontal visibility may drop even further over some western coastal and inland areas from 00:30 till 09:30, Tuesday, 15th February, 2022.