NCM warns of low visibility due to fog

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology, NCM, has urged motorists to be cautious due to low horizontal visibility caused by fog in various coastal and inland areas of the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NMC said that wave heights are expected to be between 4 to 6 reaching 7 feet offshore until 6:30 am Wednesday, adding that wind speeds could reach up to 45 km/hr.