NCM warns of poor horizontal visibility due to fog

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of to the Fog formation and poor horizontal visibility.

In a statement, the centre said that horizontal visibility is expected over most internal areas and some coastal areas, during the period from 23:00 Monday 30/12/2019 until 10:30 Tuesday 31/12/2019.