NCM Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Due To Fog

Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:00 PM

NCM warns of poor horizontal visibility due to fog

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic rules due to poor or no horizontal visibility.

In a statement, the centre said the fog formation is expected to be over some internal and coastal areas especially the central areas, between 23:00 on Tuesday and 10:30 Wednesday.

