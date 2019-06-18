NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) ABU DHABI, 17th June 2019 (WAM) - The National Centre of Meteorology, NMC, has urged motorists to exercise caution due to the possibility of fog formations.

The Centre said that visibility is predicted to be less than 1,000 metres at times over some inland and coastal areas during the period from 01:00 AM till 8:30 AM tomorrow morning.