NCTH exempts hotel under its management from fees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) The National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels, NCTH, today announced that owners of the hotels under its management will be exempted from all management fees and other expenses for three months, as part of its support for the country's precautionary and preventive efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairman of NCTH, said:''This decision follows an earlier move to exempt tenants of retail shops and restaurants at NCTH-owned hotels from rents for three months.''