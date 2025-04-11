Nearly 100 Killed After Heavy Rain In India, Nepal
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 12:45 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Nearly 100 people have died since Wednesday after heavy rain lashed parts of India and Nepal, officials and media said, and the weather department has predicted more unseasonal rain for the region.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday raised a multi-hazard warning for the country, with heatwave conditions in the western parts and thunderstorms in the eastern and central region.
In the eastern state of Bihar, at least 64 people died in rain-related incidents since Wednesday, a senior official from the state's disaster management department said.
Local media reported that more than 20 people have died in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.
India's weather office expects heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over central and eastern India till Saturday.
In Nepal, lightning strikes and heavy rain killed at least eight people, National Disaster Authority officials said.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, starting May 153 minutes ago
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations3 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority3 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO3 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..4 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza4 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 144 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel4 hours ago