Nearly 11,000 Eligible Families Receive AED48 Mn In Zakat Money

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 07:15 PM

Nearly 11,000 eligible families receive AED48 mn in zakat money

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) Zakat Fund announced that it has transferred AED47.9 million in zakat money for April and May.

Abdullah Bin Oqeedah Almuhairi, Zakat Fund Secretary-General, stated that 10,903 eligible families benefitted from zakat money.

Funds disbursed for the two months accounted for 55 percent of total disbursements paid since the start of the year, he noted.

