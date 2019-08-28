UrduPoint.com
Nearly 2,000 Blood Units Donated By Emirati Women In Dubai: DHA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, celebrated on 28th August every year, the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, revealed that 1,988 units of blood were donated by Emirati women at the Dubai Blood Donation Centre in the last three years.

The Dubai Blood Donation Centre revealed that it received 1,497 Emirati women blood donors in the last three years, with some donors donating more than 30 times.

The DHA held several activities to mark the special day and provided Emirati women employees with happiness hours.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, said, "The DHA is happy to be celebrating Emirati women and their achievements on this special day. I would like to thank our wise leadership for always putting Emirati women at the forefront, enabling them to shine in various fields, especially the health field. The DHA would like to congratulate its Emirati female staff for their great contributions to the development of the authority and the advancement of our beloved country."

Dr. Mai Raouf, Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, said that a notable number of Emirati women blood donors, from ages 20 to 62 have donated blood up to 30 times.

The top four Emirati women blood donators include a 47-year-old who donated blood 27 times, a 61-year-old who donated 29 times, and two 62-year-olds who donated blood 29 and 31 times, respectively.

She said that a number of the donors have rare blood types, revealing that only 0.6 percent of the UAE population is AB negative, 1.8 percent is B negative, 2.4 percent is A negative and four percent is O negative.

B Positive is the most common blood type and is found in 38.6 percent of the population.

"With their merit, competence and excellence, Emirati women have been able to achieve various accomplishments, carry out many responsibilities and confirm their active and distinguished presence in the service of the nation," Dr. Raouf said.

She added that people can donate blood every eight weeks, with each donation potentially saving up to three lives. Platelets, which can be donated up to 24 times a year, are also important to help cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or those recovering from surgery who have suffered a loss of blood.

