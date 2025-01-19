Nearly 200,000 Syrian Refugees Returned Home Since December: UNHCR
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM
DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) Nearly 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country since December last year, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Saturday.
As of 16th January, about 195,200 Syrians have returned home, according to figures posted by Grandi on social media platform X.
“Soon I will visit Syria — and its neighbouring countries — as UNHCR steps up its support to returnees and receiving communities,” he added.
UNHCR estimates that over 550,000 Syrians returned home in 2024, with northern Aleppo governorate receiving the largest proportion of returnees, about 23 percent.
