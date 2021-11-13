Nearly 4, 000 athletes ready for Abu Dhabi hosts World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) It just gets better for jiu-jitsu fans in the UAE with Abu Dhabi's Jiu-Jitsu Arena rolling out its mats for the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) on Sunday, just days after a successful 26th Ju-Jitsu World Championship, underling the UAE capital's status as the sport's global home.

The largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu Calendar, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will draw as many as 4,000 players from over 90 countries, taking to the mats in juvenile, youth, masters, and adult categories in pursuit of gold and a winning end to the season.

The ADWPJJC comes just two days after the Ju-Jitsu World Championship (JJWC), where the UAE national team reigned supreme, retaining the team title with 53 podium finishes: 18 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze medals.

The 13th ADWPJJC action begins on Sunday with the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship for boys and girls in kids, juniors, teens and juveniles divisions. The Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship follows on 15 and 16 November, before the much-anticipated Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship from 17-19, culminating on Friday with Adult Men's (Black belt) and Adult Women's (Black & Brown belts) finals.

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE and Asian Federations, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu Jitsu Federation, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage of the championship, emphasising that the UAE players' impressive performance in the JJWC is a result of the wise leadership's belief in the importance of the sport and their constant support.

He said, "Just over a decade since the launch of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, this event has become a global festival that we are proud to organise every year, bringing world champions to the UAE capital for an unrivalled week of top-class competition.

"Due to the considerable number of players from around the world who registered for the tournament, the organising committee has increased the number of mats designated for bouts, to allow as many players as possible to compete and for global glory and to take their skills to new Levels."

Total prize money for the 13th ADWPJJC stands at AED 3 million.

The UAE National team is determined to make the fans proud inside the Jiu Jitsu Arena. The vocal support of the fans will give the UAE athletes a competitive edge when facing the best in the world The ADWPJJC has once again attracted a number of high-profile strategic partners and sponsors.