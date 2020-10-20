UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 500 Students From Over 80 Countries Join NYU Abu Dhabi As The Class Of 2024

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

Nearly 500 students from over 80 countries join NYU Abu Dhabi as the Class of 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, has welcomed its eleventh class of 490 students from 82 countries and six continents who speak more than 75 languages.

With the incoming Class of 2024, the undergraduate student population now stands at over 1,600 from over 115 countries.

More than 14,400 prospective students from across the world applied to join NYUAD’s Class of 2024. The yield for the incoming class – the percentage of students who choose to attend NYUAD after being admitted – was 78 percent, making the University one of the most highly selective of any in the world, and particularly significant given the ongoing global pandemic.

Nineteen percent of students are first-generation university students, meaning that, from their immediate family, they are the first to attend university.

Emirati and American citizens make up the largest groups of students by nationality, with 20 percent UAE Nationals and eight percent from the US. The next largest cohorts include students from India, South Korea, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, China, Nepal, and Taiwan. For the first time, students from Antigua and Barbuda, Myanmar, and Nicaragua are attending the university.

NYU President Andrew Hamilton welcomed the new class, saying: "On behalf of the entire NYU community, I’m pleased to welcome the NYU Abu Dhabi Class of 2024! You have joined an extraordinary, curious, purpose-driven, and passionate community both at NYUAD and across NYU’s broader global network.

Although you may be starting your college experience remotely, I urge you to cultivate that community and help it thrive. Together, your class will forge bonds of resilience and strength through shared experience that will help you to succeed and grow throughout your time at NYUAD and far beyond."

NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said: "I am delighted to welcome our eleventh class – our largest and most diverse yet – to NYU Abu Dhabi. Now entering its second decade, our university was founded on the belief that engaging with people who are different from us is a valuable and necessary part of education. We see this across our campus community as our students – some 1,600 undergraduates from over 115 countries and speaking more than 115 languages – encounter new perspectives and convictions with openness, engagement, and respect.'' ''Whether they want to pursue computer science, biotechnology, behavioral economics, developmental psychology, interactive media, poetry, or any number of diverse fields, collectively, the Class of 2024 are poised to flourish as they deepen their understanding of the world and chart their own paths towards making a meaningful difference,'' Westermann added..

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Education China Egypt UAE Student Abu Dhabi Hamilton Antigua And Barbuda Myanmar South Korea Kazakhstan Nepal May Family Media From

Recent Stories

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Culture strengthens readiness to participate ..

6 minutes ago

UAE sends fifth medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to embrace a ..

51 minutes ago

PAF marks White Cane Safety Day, emphasizes rehabi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.