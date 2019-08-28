NEC announces 8th Political Awareness Forum agenda

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, today revealed the eighth Political Awareness Forum agenda, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, MFNCA, and the United Arab Emirates University, UAEU.

The event aims to encourage the active participation of young people in the upcoming fourth cycle of FNC elections through highlighting their influential role in the success of the electoral process and enhancing their political awareness.

Scheduled to take place on 3rd September at UAEU's Al Ain, the event will include two sessions.

In the first session, Tariq Hilal Lootah, MFNCA Under-Secretary and Chairman of the Election Management Committee, will address the management aspect of the elections. Meanwhile, Dr Aqil Kazim, Chair of the Department of Sociology at UAEU, will elaborate on the role of students in the elections.

Dr Saeed Mohammed Al-Ghafli, Assistant Under-Secretary for Federal National Council Affairs at the MFNCA, will headline the second session and discuss the political empowerment program launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2005.

Also joining him on stage will be Ahlam Saeed Al Lamaki, Head of Research and Development at the General Women’s Union. She will offer key insights on the 50:50 election campaign of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Commenting on the event proceedings, Tariq Hilal Lootah said, "The Political Awareness Forum is a milestone of every election cycle and a key platform to raise political awareness among university students. Over the years, it has also evolved into a sounding board for young people to share their thoughts and ideas. Youth forms the majority of the electoral college, and we look forward to its active participation in the electoral process."

For his part, Professor Mohamed Albaili, Vice Chancellor of UAEU, stressed the significance of the collaboration with the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs in shaping the political minds of young people as leaders of the future in line with the nation’s political empowerment directive.