NEC Announces Details Of Preliminary List Of Candidates For FNC Election

Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

NEC announces details of preliminary list of candidates for FNC election

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, today announced the details of the preliminary list of candidates for the Federal National Council, FNC, election.

Many candidates from around the country applied to contest during the opening candidacy period from 18th to 22nd August, 2019, in nine centres around the country.

The preliminary list includes 499 candidates, with 135 coming from Abu Dhabi, 90 from Dubai, 114 from Sharjah, 26 from Ajman, 61 from Ras Al Khaimah, 20 from Umm Al Qaiwain, and 53 from Fujairah.

After President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decision to raise the percentage of female FNC members to 50 percent, 182 female candidates are present on the list, with 49 coming from Abu Dhabi, 39 from Dubai, 39 from Sharjah, 22 from Ras Al Khaimah, five from Ajman, eight from Umm Al Qaiwain, and 20 from Fujairah.

A total of 317 male candidates are also on the list, with 86 coming from Abu Dhabi, 51 from Dubai, 75 from Sharjah, 39 from Ras Al Khaimah, 21 from Ajman, 12 from Umm Al Qaiwain, and 33 from Fujairah.

Members of electoral committees wishing to become candidates submitted their applications to the "Emirates Committees," which then resubmitted their applications to the "FNC Election Management Committee," which reviewed their applications and verified that all conditions and requirements have been met.

