NEC calls on individuals to hold off campaigning until release of candidature list

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The National Elections Committee, NEC, today called on political parties and potential candidates for the upcoming Federal National Council Elections 2019, to hold off on campaigning efforts until the release of the official candidature list.

The committee reiterated the timeline specifications it announced on 1st July. According to the NEC timeline, candidates can submit their applications on 7th August, with registration at polling stations commencing on 18th August. The registration process will be open for five days.

The preliminary list of candidates will be announced on 25th August, and candidates can state their objections within three days of that date, the NEC explained.

On 1st September, the NEC will declare its response to objections received, and the final list of candidates for the 2019 FNC elections will be announced on 3rd September. The candidates will launch their election campaigns on 8th September, with the deadline for candidate withdrawal, if any, set for 15th September.

The Committee called on all relevant parties and individuals to abide by this timeline and all its executive instructions, conditions and legal terms.

Potential candidates will be considered official candidates only after the final list is declared, and candidates may begin their campaigns after the Committee’s approval, the NEC reiterated.