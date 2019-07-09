UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEC Calls On Individuals To Hold Off Campaigning Until Release Of Candidature List

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

NEC calls on individuals to hold off campaigning until release of candidature list

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The National Elections Committee, NEC, today called on political parties and potential candidates for the upcoming Federal National Council Elections 2019, to hold off on campaigning efforts until the release of the official candidature list.

The committee reiterated the timeline specifications it announced on 1st July. According to the NEC timeline, candidates can submit their applications on 7th August, with registration at polling stations commencing on 18th August. The registration process will be open for five days.

The preliminary list of candidates will be announced on 25th August, and candidates can state their objections within three days of that date, the NEC explained.

On 1st September, the NEC will declare its response to objections received, and the final list of candidates for the 2019 FNC elections will be announced on 3rd September. The candidates will launch their election campaigns on 8th September, with the deadline for candidate withdrawal, if any, set for 15th September.

The Committee called on all relevant parties and individuals to abide by this timeline and all its executive instructions, conditions and legal terms.

Potential candidates will be considered official candidates only after the final list is declared, and candidates may begin their campaigns after the Committee’s approval, the NEC reiterated.

Related Topics

Election May July August September 2019 All

Recent Stories

Police raid hotel in Lahore, make women's videos

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree restructuring SUPC’s ..

21 minutes ago

DG PBC grieved over demise of actress Zaheen Tahir ..

21 minutes ago

77 suspects arrested, 24,000 liters petrol seized

22 minutes ago

PHVG introduces new version of navigation app 'Min ..

22 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi schools social media moral police ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.