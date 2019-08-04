NEC coordinates with Emirates Committees for 2019 FNC Elections

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) The National Elections Committee, NEC, has organised a meeting with the members and coordinators of the Emirates Committees, to facilitate communication in streamlining the proceedings of the nation’s fourth Federal National Council, FNC, elections.

Speaking at the meeting, held at Grand Hyatt Dubai, Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the Management Committee of FNC’s 2019 elections, said, "Concerted efforts, team spirit, and seamless coordination among the specialized committees led to the outstanding success of FNC’s elections in the past, and we hope to achieve even better outcomes with the present one."

He went on to note that the role of the Emirates Committees is pivotal to the success of the electoral process, serving as a bridge to mediate between NEC and the UAE’s electoral colleges. He also praised the remarkable efforts of the members that underscored their keenness to employ all available resources to ensure exceptional performance in the upcoming elections.

During the meeting, the roles and responsibilities of each Emirate Committee were discussed, with an emphasis on forward planning for the 2019 elections in October. The specific tasks allocated to teams within the Emirates Committees on election days, as well as details such as finalising the candidate registration centers, and identifying the polling stations were also examined.

The meeting also explored the involvement of the Emirates Committees in the candidates’ election campaigns for candidates and the need to adopt appropriate mechanisms to monitor and process the registration forms in the candidate registration centers.

"The electoral process and the all-round awareness of its proceedings require team work, given the complementarity of the roles that are critical to the success of the elections. In line with the directives of our wise leadership to always aim for number one achievements for the UAE, we are determined to hold the FNC elections as per the highest international standards," Lootah concluded.