NEC launches candidate registration centres for FNC 2019 Elections

The National Election Committee, NEC, today announced the launch of candidate registration for the upcoming Federal National Council, FNC, elections

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, today announced the launch of candidate registration for the upcoming Federal National Council, FNC, elections.

The Committee invited all eligible candidates wishing to submit their applications to do so at the candidate registration center of their respective emirate, from 18th to 22nd August, during the official working hours that extend from 08:00 to 15:00, Sunday to Thursday.

The NEC reiterated the eligibility criteria for those seeking to contest the FNC elections.

A potential candidate should comply with the constitutional requirements of being a citizen of the UAE, and permanent resident of the emirate he or she is seeking to represent.

Candidates should not be less than 25 years of age (born on or before 4th October 1994). A knowledgeable and literary person of sound reputation capable of discharging his or her civic responsibilities, the candidate should not have been convicted of any offences linked with their behavior, unless they have undergone rehabilitation for such behavior in accordance with the law.

Commenting on the launche of the registration centres, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and NEC Chairman, said, "The UAE parliamentary elections continue to pursue excellence and maintain a high standard, building on past successes and achievements. The launch of candidate registration centers to facilitate the process for all candidates is a new milestone for FNC elections and reflects the keenness of NEC to boost engagement in this patriotic event."

He called on the committee members to actively participate in the current stage of the elections. Highlighting the importance of complying with the candidacy conditions and procedures, Dr. Al Owais added, "Candidates that apply for FNC membership have a responsibility to ensure their campaigns address the needs and demands of voters."

The NEC noted that the candidacy procedures have been determined in line with the executive instructions to enable candidates to register from 18th to 22nd August 2019. Candidates may submit their applications in person or via an agent vested with a power of attorney to act on his or her behalf. The Committee will then forward the application to the Emirates Committee in the emirate to which the applicant belongs.

The Committee also outlined the list of documents required to complete the registration process in the appropriate manner. The applicant must, either personally or through his/her agent, present their identity card issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Family Book, and certificate of good conduct addressed to NEC, in addition to the registration fees.

Candidates wishing to contest the elections while holding a public office, whether federal or local, must submit a certificate stating that they have been granted leave from the date of the announcement of the candidates’ final list on 3rd September until election day on 5th October. Likewise, applicants employed with the UAE Armed Forces or allied military services, must submit a certificate stating that their designated department has agreed to grant them leave from the date of candidates' final list announcement on 3rd September to election day on 5th October.

If a member of the Judiciary wishes to contest the elections, he/she must submit a certificate confirming their resignation from the Judiciary along with the application. If candidates are members of the current FNC, they will be considered suspended from the date of the announcement of the final list of candidates on 3rd September.

The NEC has identified the centres well ahead of the election process to facilitate all candidates to reach the centers on time and complete the formalities. In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, several centres have been identified, including the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Committee on the second floor of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADCCI. In Al Ain Region, the Chairman Hall at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium has been named a candidate registration centre, along with Zayed City Council in Al Dhafra Region.

In Dubai, meeting rooms Hatta C and Hatta D at Dubai World Trade Centre have been assigned for the purpose, while in Sharjah, Hall 1 in Sharjah Advisory Council building will accept applications.

In Ajman, candidates may complete all registration formalities at Sheikh Hamid Hall in the Ajman Museum, while in Umm Al Qaiwain, the Social Development Centre in the emirate has been designated for the purpose. In Ras Al Khaimah, the Grand Hall of the Cultural Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, will accept applications. In Fujairah, candidates may register on the eighth floor of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.