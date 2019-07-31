UrduPoint.com
NEC Prepares 39 Polling Stations For FNC Election

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:30 PM

NEC prepares 39 polling stations for FNC election

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The National Elections Committee, NEC, has prepared 39 polling stations around the country for the Federal National Council, FNC, election, which will be held in October 2019.

The NEC also noted an increase in the number of registered voters by 50.58 percent compared to 2015, totalling 337,738 voters.

The NEC made this statement during a media briefing that announced the latest updates to the election, which was held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Abu Dhabi, with the attendance of several media leaders.

During the briefing, the NEC said that the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the percentage of female FNC members to 50 percent will strengthen the country’s political development, and is an important part of his "Political Empowerment Programme" launched in 2005, which aims to prepare citizens to participate in public life and enable the FNC to become closer to the people.

The NEC also explained the mechanisms of implementing Sheikh Khalifa’s decision, noting that the ruler of each emirate can specify the number of seats held by women when electing their emirate’s representatives in the FNC while ensuring that this number does not exceed half of the total.

The number of seats allocated to women will be announced before the start of the nomination process, it added.

