NEC to announce preliminary list of eligible candidates for FNC elections tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, will announce the preliminary list of eligible candidates on Sunday for the 4th Federal National Council, FNC, elections 2019.

The NEC said that 555 hopefuls, including 355 men and 200 women, filed their candidacy applications for the upcoming FNC elections from across the emirates during the 18th to 22nd August.

Candidates’ registration ended on Thursday and the preliminary list of candidates will be announced on 25th August.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Election Commission, praised the high turnout witnessed in the registration centres across the emirates.

The new list of the electoral colleges from all emirates, which features 337,738 members, marking a 50.58 percent hike over the 2015 list that included 224,281 Emirati electors. The representation of Emirati women in the electoral college for 2019 increased by 50.62 percent, compared to 49.38 percent for men, highlighting the unwavering belief of the UAE leadership in the active role of women in advancing parliamentary work, serving the country and representing their fellow citizens A resolution by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan raising women’s representation in the FNC to 50 percent, to take effect in the upcoming legislative cycle, marked a significant milestone in the UAE’s political journey and an important step within the President's Political Empowerment Programme announced in 2005.

"The surge in the number of electoral college members is yet another step on the UAE’s political empowerment and engagement journey. In addition, it reinforces the keen interest of the country’s leadership in enabling citizens to participate in decision-making and reflects the UAE’s gradual approach to political development that meets the requirements of the local society and leads to full participation by all eligible individuals," said Al Owais.

The NEC will receive objections about candidates from 26th to 28th August, and will reply to these objections by the 1st of September.

According to the elections schedule, the final list of potential candidates will be released on 3rd September, while the Names of the candidate representatives should be presented on 4th September, according to the terms set out in the executive regulations.

The candidates will launch their election campaigns on 8th September, with the deadline for candidate withdrawal set for 15th September.

From 22nd to 23rd September, Emiratis living overseas can cast their ballots.

Early polling booths will open from 1st to 3rd October, while the main election day will be on 5th October, when results of the preliminary count will be announced.

A new Federal National Council will be announced on 13th October, unless appeals are filed.