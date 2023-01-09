UrduPoint.com

Negev Forum Working Groups Meeting Begins In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Negev Forum Working Groups meeting begins in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) The first Negev Forum Working Groups Meeting began today in Abu Dhabi in the presence of representatives of the six member states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Israel, and the United States, with the aim of further building bridges of communication and dialogue and promoting peaceful coexistence throughout the region.

The Negev Forum Working Groups Meeting is an outcome of the March 2022 Negev Ministerial Meeting.

The Negev Forum seeks to enhance cooperation between countries and advance the interests of the peoples of the region, including the Palestinian people.

The UAE continues to support the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state according to the June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Convened against the backdrop of the Abraham Accords, the Negev Forum will serve as a regional cooperation platform established by the six member states based on the shared objectives of promoting regional growth, stability, and prosperity; supporting the interests of all countries in the region and enhancing sustainable development; and providing solutions to existing challenges in order to achieve a better future for coming generations.

The Working Groups Meeting is slated to last for two days, during which opportunities for joint cooperation in a number of areas will be discussed.

Participating countries have committed to advancing joint efforts in the areas of food security, water technology, clean energy, tourism, healthcare, education, coexistence, and regional security.

Related Topics

Technology Israel Education Water Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Jerusalem Bahrain United States United Arab Emirates Morocco March June All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler allocates land in Al Owainat for dry ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates land in Al Owainat for drying fish

2 minutes ago
 Portugal hires Martínez as its new national team ..

Portugal hires Martínez as its new national team coach

2 minutes ago
 Aldar advances its position with improved ratings ..

Aldar advances its position with improved ratings across three global benchmarks

2 minutes ago
 DFM, DWTC to launch MENA IPO Summit

DFM, DWTC to launch MENA IPO Summit

3 minutes ago
 Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organizes awarene ..

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organizes awareness walk about burnt kids

23 minutes ago
 US Officials Tracking Wagner Group's Operations in ..

US Officials Tracking Wagner Group's Operations in Africa, Europe - Reports

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.