Open Menu

Negotiations Continue For Forming Austria's New Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, leader of the conservative People's Party tasked with forming a new government, and leader of Austria's Social Democrats Andreas Babler have announced their commitment to continuing bilateral negotiations for the formation of a new coalition government.

Talks on forming a new three-party government in Austria collapsed Friday as the liberal Neos party pulled the plug on the negotiations, which had been ongoing for over three months.

The talks had dragged on since Austria’s president tasked conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer in October with putting together a new government.

Related Topics

Austria October Democrats Government

Recent Stories

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

5 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

20 minutes ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

35 minutes ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

50 minutes ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

3 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

4 hours ago
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

5 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

5 hours ago
 Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

5 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East