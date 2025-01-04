Negotiations Continue For Forming Austria's New Government
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, leader of the conservative People's Party tasked with forming a new government, and leader of Austria's Social Democrats Andreas Babler have announced their commitment to continuing bilateral negotiations for the formation of a new coalition government.
Talks on forming a new three-party government in Austria collapsed Friday as the liberal Neos party pulled the plug on the negotiations, which had been ongoing for over three months.
The talks had dragged on since Austria’s president tasked conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer in October with putting together a new government.
