Negotiations To Form Austria’s New Ruling Coalition Succeed
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 11:46 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The leaders of Austria’s three main political parties – People’s Party, Social Democratic Party, and Liberal Party
During a joint press conference, Christian Stocker, leader of the People’s Party; Andreas Babler, leader of the Social Democratic Party; and Beate Meinl-Reisinger, leader of the Liberal Party, presented key aspects of the new government’s programme.
A statement from the Austrian Presidency confirmed that President Alexander Van der Bellen had earlier met with the three party leaders, who briefed him on the successful coalition negotiations and presented him with a copy of the new government’s programme.
The new government is expected to be sworn in before the president on Monday, following the completion of organisational procedures and final approval from the relevant party committees.
Recent Stories
Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..
Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..
UAE President attends wedding in Dubai
Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali ..
ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% at Annual General Meeting
Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chairs first-ever Vice Chan ..
Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 lives over 10 years: foundation
Myanmar hands over 84 Indonesian alleged scammers to Thailand
Two accused get capital punishment in murder case
Marnus Labuschagne says Australia are ready for Afghanistan challenge
More Stories From Middle East
-
Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed3 minutes ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume for 20243 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2,000 visitors4 minutes ago
-
UAE President attends wedding in Dubai4 minutes ago
-
Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership4 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali Al Bloushi’s mothe ..5 minutes ago
-
Space42 reports $629 million in revenues during 20245 minutes ago
-
ADGM sees 245% growth in assets under management in 20245 minutes ago
-
ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% at Annual General Meeting5 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral relations, mutual c ..50 minutes ago
-
UAE a promising destination for scientific, academic cooperation: President of the Hong Kong Univers ..1 hour ago
-
Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory1 hour ago