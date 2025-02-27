Open Menu

Negotiations To Form Austria’s New Ruling Coalition Succeed

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 11:46 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The leaders of Austria’s three main political parties – People’s Party, Social Democratic Party, and Liberal Party

During a joint press conference, Christian Stocker, leader of the People’s Party; Andreas Babler, leader of the Social Democratic Party; and Beate Meinl-Reisinger, leader of the Liberal Party, presented key aspects of the new government’s programme.

A statement from the Austrian Presidency confirmed that President Alexander Van der Bellen had earlier met with the three party leaders, who briefed him on the successful coalition negotiations and presented him with a copy of the new government’s programme.

The new government is expected to be sworn in before the president on Monday, following the completion of organisational procedures and final approval from the relevant party committees.

