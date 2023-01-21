Neil Leifer to showcase over 60 years of work at Xposure

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2023) The Xposure International Photography Festival has announced that world-renowned sports photojournalist, filmmaker and author Neil Leifer will hold an incredible exhibition as well as giving an unforgettable seminar at this year’s seven-day festival from 9th-15th February.

The exhibition, which will span Leifer's entire career as a photographer and photojournalist, will showcase his most iconic and powerful images, as well as some rarely seen photographs from his collection.



Neil Leifer has been a photographer for over six decades and has covered some of the most important events in the world of sports during those 60 plus years.

Some of his most famous photographs include his shot of the legendary Muhammad Ali standing victorious over a defeated Sonny Liston during their historic 1965 heavyweight championship fight, his photograph of a triumphant American gymnast Mary Lou Retton during the 1984 Summer Olympics, and his iconic image of baseball legend Sandy Koufax during the 1965 World Series. Leifer's photographs have been featured in numerous publications such as Sports Illustrated and Time Magazine, and have been exhibited in galleries and museums around the world.

His ability to capture the intense emotions and drama of athletic competition has solidified his place in the pantheon of sports photography.



His photographs capture the emotion and intensity of the moment, and have not only been featured in some of the most prestigious publications in the world but have earned him numerous awards and accolades, being widely regarded as one of the best sports photojournalists in the world.

During the festival, Leifer will also be giving a seminar about his career, discussing his approach to photography and sharing stories from his time in the field. This is a unique opportunity for visitors, sports enthusiasts and photojournalists to gain insight into the mind of one of the most talented photographers in the industry and learn about the behind-the-scenes of capturing those unforgettable moments.

The exhibition will be held at the Xposure International Photography Festival, which is one of the most important photography events globally.

The festival attracts thousands of visitors each year and provides a platform for photographers, filmmakers and visual artists from around the world, to showcase their work and connect with other professionals in the industry.

The exhibition will be a great opportunity for photography enthusiasts to see Leifer's work and gain inspiration from his unique perspective. It will also be a chance to see the world through the eyes of a master photographer and appreciate the art and technique that goes into capturing the perfect shot.

