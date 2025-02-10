Ne'ma, Taste Of Dubai Partner To Expand Food Waste Reduction Efforts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 08:46 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) ne'ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, and Taste of Dubai are collaborating to expand efforts in food waste reduction in the UAE’s event scene.
Building on the success of their first partnership on Taste of Abu Dhabi 2024, ne'MA helped divert 310 kilogrammes of food waste from landfills, prevented 775 kilogrammes of CO2e greenhouse gas emissions, and created 62 kilogrammes of compost.
This collaboration will bring impactful sustainability initiatives to one of Dubai's most anticipated culinary festivals, and set a precedent for major events and festivals in the region.
Taking place from 14th to 16th February at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Taste of Dubai is one of the UAE's foremost social festivals, welcoming an anticipated 25,000 visitors.
Throughout the three-day event, ne'ma will work closely with participating chefs, restaurants, and vendors to manage food waste effectively and educate visitors on practical ways to minimise it in their daily lives.
Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and ne'ma Steering Committee Secretary-General, said, "Following the success of our initiative with Taste of Abu Dhabi, we are proud to extend our impact at Taste of Dubai, engaging with the community and setting a benchmark for sustainable event management.
By providing practical solutions and raising awareness, we aim to inspire long-term behavioral change and shift towards more responsible food consumption."
Maddy Spicer, Marketing Director of MENA Live Events (Organisers of Taste of Dubai), added, "We are delighted to be partnering with ne’ma to be part of a solution that is so important for the community and wider global efforts to reduce food waste. As MENA Live Events continues to deliver major festivals in the region, we are proud that we can use our platform to spread joy and entertainment, while also integrating meaningful initiatives on a large scale for thousands of people."
To ensure effective food waste management at the event, trained personnel will be deployed to assist with waste segregation. The initiative will oversee a structured waste disposal process, including initiative-branded, customer-facing, and back-of-house bins for restaurants and cooking features, with efficient transportation and regular clearance to maintain waste management. Vendors will receive guidance on waste reduction, while all collected food waste will be composted and repurposed for agricultural use.
