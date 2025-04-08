ne’ma’s Ramadan campaign drives major impact in food rescue, redistribution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The national initiative to reduce food loss and waste, ne’ma, has successfully concluded its Ramadan 2025 campaign under the theme "Valuing the Blessing," making a significant impact in food rescue, distribution efforts, and promoting sustainability across the UAE.

ne’ma coordinated its efforts with key partners, volunteers, and the hospitality sector through its Ramadan initiatives to rescue surplus high-quality food and redistribute it to those in need, as part of the UAE’s commitment to reducing food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030.

ne’ma succeeded in significantly reducing edible food waste while promoting the values of generosity and mindful consumption during Ramadan through large-scale initiatives such as the Family Iftar Box, Community Fridges, and One Million Surplus Meals.

This year’s campaign achieved notable success thanks to close collaboration between government entities and the real estate, food production and distribution, logistics, retail, and hospitality sectors.

More than 23 partners contributed to ne’ma’s food rescue efforts, ensuring surplus food reached individuals and families in need.

More than 1,300 volunteers participated in this effort, dedicating around 21,000 hours to collecting, packing, and distributing food.

The Family Iftar Box initiative succeeded in rescuing approximately 250,000 kilograms of fresh surplus produce and non-perishable items, providing essential food supplies to over 8,800 low-income families in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The initiative distributed 25,000 family boxes, each designed to meet the needs of a four-member household for a full week.

In addition to supporting families, the initiative contributed to sustainability by preventing the emission of approximately 630,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide and converting 4,000 kilograms of non-edible food waste into 800 kilograms of organic compost to support the agricultural sector in the UAE.

The Community Fridges initiative also played a pivotal role in reusing untouched surplus Iftar meals, rescuing over 26,000 meals equivalent to 10,400 kilograms of food.

This initiative provided nutritious meals to low-income individuals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, preventing an additional 26,500 kilograms of CO₂ emissions.

The network of 10 community fridges was supported by 37 participating hotels and key stakeholders in the hospitality and food service sectors.

Khuloud Hassan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer at Emirates Foundation and Secretary-General of the ne’ma Committee, said the programme's expansion during Ramadan this year enabled it to reach more target groups across the UAE.

She added that this success during the holy month underscores the importance of collaboration among stakeholders in driving positive change, and that the momentum must continue beyond Ramadan to become a permanent model for food rescue and redistribution in the UAE. She emphasized that by adhering to these practices year-round, it is possible to achieve a lasting impact in reducing food waste and enhancing food security for all.

For his part, Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director-General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said the national food loss and waste reduction initiative ne’ma reflects the noble Emirati values and authentic hospitality that everyone enjoys in Abu Dhabi. He expressed pride in cooperating with ne’ma to celebrate the deeply rooted traditions of giving and generosity in the UAE’s cultural heritage.

Salmeen Al Ameri, CEO of Silal, said the partnership with ne’ma in the food rescue programme for the second consecutive year reflects the shared mission to create a positive impact on communities. He added, “By working together, we are not only providing support to the community during the holy month of Ramadan but also contributing to the UAE’s goal of reducing food waste by 50 percent by 2030.”

The Valuing the Blessing campaign reflects the UAE’s national priorities and aligns with the Year of the Community by bringing together key stakeholders to reduce food loss and waste across supply chains and households, and to raise community awareness of responsible consumption.

As ne’ma continues to drive change, it is laying the groundwork for sustainable, data-driven solutions that not only address food security challenges but also support the UAE’s goal to become a country where no food is wasted – proving that collaboration is the path to wide-reaching impact and real change in resource management and consumption behavior.