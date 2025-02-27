NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation, policy leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) On Emirati Day for Education, the UAE is celebrating its commitment to academic excellence and future-focused education. Marking this occasion, the National Experts Programme (NEP) has emerged as a leading platform for advancing a high-caliber network of Emirati PhD talent, bridging the gap between academia, industry, and national policymaking.

NEP has the highest number of advanced degree holders to date, with 14 holding PhDs and 57 holding master's degrees, underscoring the exceptional preparedness of its experts.

Emirati Day for Education this year is under the theme “Education By Everyone, For Everyone”. The Day, observed annually on 28th February, was established by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to honour the pivotal role of education in the UAE's development.

The date commemorates the graduation of the first cohort of teachers from UAE University in 1982, an event attended by the nation's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Established to develop experts in key strategic sectors, NEP is accelerating the transition of PhD holders into STEM sectors, education, sustainability, and innovation, ensuring the UAE remains a global hub for knowledge-driven progress.

"Education has always been the backbone of the UAE’s development, and as we celebrate Emirati Education Day, we must highlight the critical role of PhDs in shaping the country’s future," said Khulood Alawadi, Lecturer of Engineering Design at NYU Abu Dhabi and a NEP expert.

“As an educator, I see firsthand how learning fuels innovation and empowers the next generation to tackle global challenges. By fostering curiosity, critical thinking, and a deep commitment to learning, we are not just preparing students for the future—we are equipping them to shape it.”

As the UAE transitions into an innovation-led economy, the demand for highly specialised, research-driven talent has never been greater. Over the past two decades, the country has made significant progress in expanding its PhD talent pool. In 2011, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research reported that between 1996 and August 2011, a total of 583 Emiratis had obtained a PhD, including 434 men and 149 women. Fast forward to 2022, and that number has tripled, reaching 1,845 PhD holders, with 1,106 women and 739 men, according to the UAE Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

Recognising the strategic importance of attracting and retaining highly skilled professionals, the UAE has expanded its 10-year Golden visa programme to include all PhD holders, reinforcing its vision of becoming a global hub for innovation, research, and development.

In addition, the UAE continues to expand its PhD education offerings, with around 50 PhD programmes spanning engineering, sciences, business, and humanities.

Traditionally, PhDs were seen as a pathway to university teaching. But today, NEP experts are reshaping how PhD holders contribute to national development.

“As the UAE cements its position across many industries, including AI, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, and security, the demand for deep expertise is accelerating,” said Hareth Alhashmi, Founder and CEO of 2welv, a strategy and social design agency, and a NEP expert. “Sustaining this momentum requires advanced education pathways—doctoral programs, postdoctoral research, and industry-driven PhDs—to drive R&D, develop intellectual property, and create home-grown solutions that enhance our global competitiveness. By embedding research expertise into national strategies and industries, we can fuel transformative growth and reinforce the UAE’s leadership on the world stage.”

The UAE is modernising its PhD education model to remain competitive:

• Shifting from faculty-led to industry-driven PhD programs, preparing graduates for careers outside academia.

• Creating more direct career pathways from PhD research into leadership roles in government and the private sector.

• Increasing industry partnerships to ensure PhDs contribute to real-world problem-solving.

“PhDs are economic assets that drive industrial transformation, knowledge commercialization, and total factor productivity gains,” said Dr. Hoda Alkhzaimi, Associate Vice Provost of Research Translation, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, Professor at NYU Abu Dhabi and a NEP expert. “They elevate our workforce into a specialised, innovation-driven talent pool, increasing economic output and resilience. The UAE’s competitiveness hinges on translating PhD expertise into high-value ventures, scalable industries, and strategic innovations across AI, cybersecurity, energy, materials, biotech, and more. Integrating PhD talent into industrial ecosystems and policy ensures that knowledge fuels high-impact ventures, economic leadership, and sustainable growth.”

On Emirati Day for Education, the UAE honours its long-standing commitment to education as a driver of progress. With NEP leading the way in PhD talent development, the country is investing in a future where academic expertise fuels national growth, innovation, and global leadership.