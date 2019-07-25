UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal Floods: Death Toll Reaches 108

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 108

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) KATHMANDU,Nepal, 25th July, 2019 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains since last two week in Nepal has risen to 108, with 33 others still missing, the country's Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

At least four people were killed, and seven others went missing in flash floods in western Nepal's Lamjung district on Wednesday.

In addition, nine other people have sustained injuries in the incident, Chief District Officer Dijan Bhattarai told ANI.

The identities of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, albeit they are believed to be workers at a hydropower project in the region.

The infrastructure at the hydropower project has also been damaged due to flash floods.

A joint search and rescue operation by the Nepal Police Force, NPF, country's Army, along with the help of locals, is underway.

The torrential downpour which has battered the Himalayan nation since July 11 has affected around 35 of the 70 districts across the country.

In addition, the lack of sanitation has increased the fear of the breakout of epidemics.

Related Topics

Army Police Kathmandu Nepal July 2019 Rains

Recent Stories

Notre Dame Construction Site Closed Over Lead Cont ..

22 seconds ago

US Senate Committee Approves Kelly Craft's Nominat ..

23 seconds ago

US Government Resumes Capital Punishment, Presiden ..

25 seconds ago

Over 100 Migrants Feared Dead as Boat Sinks Off Li ..

27 seconds ago

Federal Trade Commission Says Facebook $5Bln Settl ..

4 minutes ago

Boris Johnson Makes History on 1st Day of Premiers ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.