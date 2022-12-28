UrduPoint.com

Net Foreign Investments In UAE Stocks Hit Around AED30 Billion Since Start Of 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Net foreign investments in UAE stocks hit around AED30 billion since start of 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) ABU DHABI, 28th December 2022 (WAM) – The net investments of non-Arab foreigners in local UAE stocks amounted to around AED30 billion since the start of 2022.

The volume of investments is the outcome of the UAE's ongoing efforts to attract foreign investors, underpinned by the resilient performance of listed companies in line with the Principles of the 50 and UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.

According to data obtained by the Emirates news Agency (WAM) from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), non-Arab investors' purchases of local shares amounted to AED137,103,149,000 during 2022, while the sales hit around AED107,817,140,000, which equals to net investments worth around AED29.3 bn.

