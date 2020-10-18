UrduPoint.com
Net International Reserves Up 1.1 Pct To AED353.15 Bn In August

Sun 18th October 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Net international reserves in the United Arab Emirates grew 1.1 percent during August, 2020, to AED353.15 bn from AED349.25 bn in July, according to the statistics shown by the Central Bank of UAE.

The balance of foreign securities, and other foreign assets increased to AED12.66 bn and AED32.

43 bn, respectively during the same month.

When a country has a considerable amount of international reserves, foreign investors can more reliably look forward to investing in the country’s market as they are backed with a good amount of foreign reserves. Therefore, a good amount of foreign exchange reserve increases the confidence in the monetary and exchange rate policy of the government.

