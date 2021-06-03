UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Net Investments Of Non-Arabs Hit AED3.255 Bn In Five Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:45 PM

Net investments of non-Arabs hit AED3.255 bn in five months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) The net investments of non-Arab investors in UAE financial markets significantly jumped to AED3.255 bn during the first five months of 2021, statistics revealed by the Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses show.

The growth is reflective of the steady capital inflows received by the two markets since the beginning of the year, as a directive result of the increased investor confidence in the UAE capital markets thanks to the lucrative dividend yields paid out by the listed companies, considered the highest in the Gulf and the middle East.

Cash dividends distributed by these companies surged to over AED41 bn for 2020, according to the Securities and Commodities Authority.

In more detail, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange saw net investments by Arabs hitting AED2.945 bn from January through May: AED44.752 bn in purchases and AED41.807 in sales. This segment of investors accounted for 38 percent of total trades in the capital's bourse, which amounted to AED227.639 bn, from January through May.

In Dubai Financial Market, the non-Arabs' net investments amounted to AED311 million during the reference period: AED7.302 bn in purchases and AED6.991 bn in sales, which accounts for around 30 percent of the DFM's total trades, estimated at AED47.8 bn during the reference period.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Middle East Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market January May 2020 Market From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2 ..

3 minutes ago

EmiratesSkills National Competition highlights inn ..

33 minutes ago

NATO Summit to Discuss Russia's Actions 'in and Ar ..

27 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Not Ruling Out Return to Iran, But To ..

27 minutes ago

Punjab University exams to commence from June 26

27 minutes ago

Biden to Meet UK Prime Minister June 10 During Fir ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.