Net value of share investments by UAE citizens in first half of April amounts to AED2.4 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The net value of share investments by UAE citizens jumped to around AED2.4 billion at the end of the first half of April 2020, indicating the continuous flow of liquidity in the financial markets by this segment of investors.

Studies on the behaviour of Emirati investors showed an increase in their net investments by 45.4 percent in the first half of April 2020 compared to March 2020, when their net investments totalled AED1.65 billion.

Share prices in local markets reached attractive levels in recent weeks, increasing their investment attractiveness and encouraging investors to buy shares to gain better proceeds.

Investments by UAE citizens in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, showed an increase in their net investments by AED1.64 billion on 15th April, 2020, which resulted from buying worth AED7.1 billion and selling worth AED5.46 billion since the start of the year.

The net value of investments by UAE citizens in the Dubai Financial Market, DFM, amounted to around AED780 million during the reporting period, resulting from buying worth AED8 billion and selling worth AED7.22 billion.