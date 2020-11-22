Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners of NBC 2020 Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) At a virtual awards ceremony, the Netherlands Business Council UAE announced the winners of the NBC 2020 Awards held in honour of Expo2020 Dubai.

Created in partnership with The Consulate General of the Kingdom of The Netherlands in Dubai and NLinBusiness, the NBC 2020 Awards provide a unique platform to attract top-level innovations in the fields of water, energy and food to the UAE, making it possible for Dutch companies to enter the market.

"Together with the NBC and the sponsors of the awards we are proud to showcase the innovative nature of Dutch companies. The award winners will be part of our pavilion next year during Expo 2020 and we hope that many will visit our pavilion to meet with them as well as the many other innovative Dutch companies," said Hans Sandee, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai.

Nine finalists in three categories were selected to pitch their business to an expert panel of judges comprising specialists from the fields of water, energy and food. The judges selected the winners based on several criteria, including the economic potential of the innovation, the environmental and social impact, the scalability in the region and whether the innovation has the potential to make the world a better place. The winners of the NBC 2020 awards are: · The Boskalis Water Award was presented to Groasis for their solution to replant eroded and degraded land successfully without using irrigation · The LeasePlan Emirates Energy Award was received by Zigzagsolar for their solution that makes the world a better place by offering affordable and good looking high-performance solar facades that help in the fight against climate change, air pollution, depletion of scarce materials and power cuts, and grid instability · The NLinBusiness Food Award went to Protifarm for their innovation that offers a highly scalable solution to feed the world and deliver upon the increasing demand for more sustainable nutrition. Recognisable products made with ingredients from edible insects for everyday recipes.

The winners will have the priceless opportunity to showcase their innovation to the world at the Dutch Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai and receive a full start-up package including office space, a visa and a trade licence at Dubai Airport Free Zone.

DMEC was named the overall winner of the NBC 2020 Awards and received the Shell Nexus Award.

Commenting on the awards Stefanie Schachtschabel, Chairman of The Netherlands Business Council UAE, said, "We were blown away by the number of entries and the depth of the innovations that were submitted for the awards and we look forward to the success of our winners in bringing their sustainable solutions to the region."

As a sponsor of the NBC 2020 Awards, Pancho Buitenhuis - Director/Regional Manager middle East at Boskalis said, "We are proud to sponsor the NBC Water Award, to help support Dutch companies and stimulate sustainable innovation in the region. We look forward to seeing the winning innovation featured during Expo 2020."

The awards ceremony was part of the "Nexus Water, Energy & Food" event, which featured a panel discussion with industry experts on the business opportunities Expo2020 Dubai will bring as a catalyst for Dutch companies with an interest in the UAE and those operating in the water, energy and food sector. The session was moderated by Willum van den Hoogen, Director Expo2020 related affairs at the Netherlands Business Council UAE, with panellists Dr. Abdulla Al Hammadi – Chief Executive Officer Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park at DEWA, Gerard Gallagher – Partner and EMEIA Industry Leader Energy at Ernst & Young, Shaun Vorster – Professor Extraordinaire at the University of Stellenbosch and Naveed Ahmad - Senior Marketing Officer Global Outreach & Demand Generation at DAFZA.

On this special occasion, the Netherlands Business Council UAE was also officially accredited by NLinBusiness, becoming part of their international network of 40 business hubs around the world.