Netherlands, Namibia And Ireland Prevail In T20 World Cup Qualifier Games

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Netherlands, Namibia and Ireland prevail in T20 World Cup Qualifier games

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2019 (WAM) – The Netherlands overwhelmed Bermuda in their Group A match in the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Dubai today, sailing to a nine wicket victory. Winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Dutch team hammered 206 for the loss of 3 wickets, with Ben Cooper and Max O’Dowd both scoring 58.

In reply, Bermuda managed to reach 114 for the loss of nine wickets in their twenty overs, giving The Netherlands a 92 run victory.

In the evening Group A game, Singapore won the toss and chose to put Namibia in to bat. A brave choice, since the Namibians racked up 191 for 8. Gerhard Erasmus led the charge with 72 runs, 29 of which came in a single over.

Singapore then crumpled in the face of the Namibian bowlers, being all out for 104, an 87-run victory for Namibia.

In Group B, at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Ireland and Nigeria came to the end of their six games with the Irish demolishing the West African side.

The Nigerians won the toss and opted to bat. Tight Irish bowling held the Nigerians down to a score of only 66 for 9 in their twenty overs, Craig Young taking an impressive 4 wickets for 14 runs.

In reply, the Irish scored 67 for 2 in only 6.1 overs, for an eight wicket victory with 83 balls left, the fifth-quickest victory in terms of balls remaining in T20 I cricket. Paul Stirling, a high scorer in earlier matches, was one of the two wickets to fall.

The Irish now await the result of Sunday’s match between Oman and Jersey to see whether they or Oman top the Group B table, with a guaranteed place at the T20 finals in Australia in January. The Nigerians, inexperienced but enthusiastic and so far without a win, will face off against Hong Kong.

